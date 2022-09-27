KickPad Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $265,306.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. KickPad has a total market capitalization of $265,306.00 and approximately $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickPad has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KickPad Profile

KickPad’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. KickPad’s official website is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

