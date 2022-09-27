KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $811,064.30 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $811,064.30 and $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,805,950 coins and its circulating supply is 122,805,949 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

