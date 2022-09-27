Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given a C$203.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price target on Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$216.77.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$139.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.06. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.87 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$290,484.17. In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$290,484.17. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.70, for a total transaction of C$688,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,107.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,265.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

