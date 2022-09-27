King DAG Price Tops $0.0864 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $8,640.00 and approximately $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011119 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.