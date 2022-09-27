Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.33

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $6.76. Klabin shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 4,161 shares traded.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1339 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

