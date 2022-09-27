Koinos Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Koinos has a total market cap of $25.51 million and $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Koinos has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Koinos coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

Koinos’ genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,583,687 coins. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

