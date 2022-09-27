Konomi Network Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $232,026.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official website is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

