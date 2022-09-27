Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $75.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.74. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

