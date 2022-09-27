Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRO. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

