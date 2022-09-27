Kryptomon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,406.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $49,406.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon launched on May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryptomon is kryptomon.co. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

