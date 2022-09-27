KStarCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $877,368.00 (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. KStarCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $877,368.00 worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

