Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

KHNGY opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.91. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 87.69% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

