Kusama (KSM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41.97 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.56 or 0.00219796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $401.06 million and $41.97 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

