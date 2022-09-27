Kuverit (KUV) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded up 0% against the dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $92,905.04 and $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit’s launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application.”

