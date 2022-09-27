Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.73

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.73 and traded as low as C$29.07. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.34, with a volume of 346,700 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.58.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

