LABS Group Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

LABS Group’s launch date was March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. LABS Group’s official website is labsgroup.io. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

