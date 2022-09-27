Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 80.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

