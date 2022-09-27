Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $371.12 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

