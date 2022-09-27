Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lam Research by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Lam Research by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $371.12 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

