Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0017

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Lambda has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda’s genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

