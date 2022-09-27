Lanceria (LANC) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $630,000.00 and approximately $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.99 or 0.01649244 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

LANC is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.