Lanceria Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $519,587.45 and approximately $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047238 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.37 or 0.01652502 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

LANC is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.