Launchpool Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Launchpool has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Launchpool coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Launchpool

Launchpool launched on February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz.

Launchpool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Launchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Launchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

