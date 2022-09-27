Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 46,435 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 4.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of Guidewire Software worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.