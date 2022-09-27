Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 12,500 Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $362,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.72. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 30.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

