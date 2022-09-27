Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 107,975 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group stock opened at $164.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

