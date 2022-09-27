Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises approximately 6.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.00. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $150.85 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

