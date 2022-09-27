Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,865,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Exponent by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

