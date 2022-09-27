Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $832,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

