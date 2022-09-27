Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $203,263.06

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $203,263.06 and approximately $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

