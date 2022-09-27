Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.