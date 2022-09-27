Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 68,466 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.46% of NuVasive worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.7 %

NUVA stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

