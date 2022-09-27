Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

