Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CRL opened at $185.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.43 and a one year high of $455.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

