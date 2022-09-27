Leeward Investments LLC MA Raises Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

AEO opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

