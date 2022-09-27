Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

