Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 2,154 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in China Life Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in China Life Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LFC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 7.39.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

