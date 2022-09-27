Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NetEase by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

