Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 728 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $150.85 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

