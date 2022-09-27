Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

