Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $117.43 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

