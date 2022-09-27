Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

