Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,972,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,609,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,004,000 after buying an additional 289,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

