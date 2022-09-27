Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.