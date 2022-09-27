Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.