Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

DD opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

