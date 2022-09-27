Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,295,000 after buying an additional 269,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

FR opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

