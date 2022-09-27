Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 211,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 133,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

