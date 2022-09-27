Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,204,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

