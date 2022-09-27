Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Avient by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

